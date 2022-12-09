Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $9.50

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 3.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.95. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Fastly Names Puja Jaspal as Chief People Officer.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that Puja Jaspal has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Jaspal will report to Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly, and will lead all aspects of human resources including global strategy, employee experience, learning and development, talent acquisition, organizational development, compensation and benefits, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3060451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastly Inc. stands at 7.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for FSLY stock reached $1.21 billion, with 122.34 million shares outstanding and 111.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 3060451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $17.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSLY stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSLY shares from 42 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $756 million, or 63.00% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,899,919, which is approximately 5.65% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 9,916,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.67 million in FSLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89.67 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly 5.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 8,231,544 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 12,154,816 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 55,638,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,025,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,346 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,731,927 shares during the same period.