Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] gained 38.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Express, Inc. and WHP Global Enter into Mutually Transformative Strategic Partnership, Leveraging a Platform to Build a Portfolio of Brands and Accelerate Long-Term Growth.

Capitalizes on Strength of EXPR as a Fully Integrated Omnichannel Platform and WHP Expertise in Acquiring and Growing Global Consumer Brands to Drive Growth.

WHP to Invest $25 Million to Acquire 5.4 Million Newly Issued Shares of EXPR at $4.60 Per Share, Representing an Approximate 7.4% Pro Forma Ownership.

Express Inc. represents 68.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.92 million with the latest information. EXPR stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $2.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 73774399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for EXPR stock

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.53. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 53.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.17 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2490, while it was recorded at 1.4240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2864 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $59 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.99 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.27 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,677,125 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,008,371 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,381,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,066,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,988 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,919,845 shares during the same period.