Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.19%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Ascendant Studios Joins Forces With EA Originals for Groundbreaking Single-Player, First-Person Magic Shooter – Immortals of Aveum™.

Immortals of Aveum Teaser Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards, Offers Glimpse Into Ascendant Studios’ Vision for Richly Detailed Original Fantasy Universe.

Ascendant Studios, an independent team of veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience, has partnered with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label to release the studio’s debut title, Immortals of Aveum™.

Over the last 12 months, EA stock dropped by -0.21%. The one-year Electronic Arts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.0. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.64 billion, with 278.00 million shares outstanding and 274.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, EA stock reached a trading volume of 2259553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $148.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $141 to $147, while MoffettNathanson kept a Neutral rating on EA stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 151 to 141.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.20, while it was recorded at 128.45 for the last single week of trading, and 126.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 10.69%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,610 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,129,595, which is approximately -2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,630,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.02 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 12,948,087 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 14,025,472 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 223,683,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,656,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,717 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,896 shares during the same period.