Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] Revenue clocked in at $31.84 billion, down -22.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Fitch Ratings maintains Ecopetrol S.A.’s rating at BB+, with a stable outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that the rating agency Fitch Ratings maintained the company’s credit rating at “BB+”, with a stable outlook, and the Company’s individual credit rating (Stand-Alone, excluding the Government’s support) at “bbb”.

The rating agency highlighted Ecopetrol’s liquidity profile, which is supported by cash generation, access to capital markets and an adequate debt structure. It also mentioned the importance of receiving government funds through the account receivable from the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC)..

A sum of 2246934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. Ecopetrol S.A. shares reached a high of $9.63 and dropped to a low of $9.235 until finishing in the latest session at $9.28.

The one-year EC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.5. The average equity rating for EC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $15.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on EC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, EC shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ecopetrol S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.05. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.70.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $252 million, or 1.50% of EC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,145,205, which is approximately 6.153% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,984,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.7 million in EC stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.46 million in EC stock with ownership of nearly -2.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecopetrol S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE:EC] by around 5,749,542 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,123,151 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,297,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,170,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,159 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,908,369 shares during the same period.