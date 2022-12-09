Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $21

Design Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DSGN] closed the trading session at $8.46 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.9425, while the highest price level was $8.66. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Design Therapeutics Reports Positive Data from Single-Ascending Dose Trial of DT-216 for the Treatment of Friedreich Ataxia and Portfolio Progress.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DT-216 was Generally Well-Tolerated and Resulted in a More than Doubling of Frataxin mRNA in Patients with Friedreich Ataxia.

Second GeneTACTM Development Candidate, DT-168, Selected for the Treatment of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Administered as an Eye Drop; IND Expected in 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.49 percent and weekly performance of -39.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 355.77K shares, DSGN reached to a volume of 3591859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGN shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Design Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Design Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DSGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Design Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

DSGN stock trade performance evaluation

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.40. With this latest performance, DSGN shares dropped by -44.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.19 for Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.06, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.64.

Design Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.50.

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339 million, or 72.10% of DSGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSGN stocks are: SR ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,626,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.76% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.3 million in DSGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.45 million in DSGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Design Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Design Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DSGN] by around 4,066,941 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,846,984 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 33,196,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,110,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 479,496 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,925 shares during the same period.