Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] is -26.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] price surged by 0.92 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on December 7, 2022 that CROWN RANKED AMONG TOP ORGANIZATIONS IN NEWSWEEK’S 2023 LIST OF AMERICA’S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES.

Company scores within top 15% in corporate governance category.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has been named to the America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list by Newsweek, in partnership with global research and data firm Statista. The fourth annual list recognizes organizations in the United States with outstanding efforts relating to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Drawing from an initial pool of 2,000 eligible companies, this year’s final list includes 500 companies from 14 different industries, with Newsweek highlighting the greatest number of finalists as belonging to the materials and chemicals sector. This recognition emphasizes Crown’s own commitments to its workforce and operational impact, as well as the manufacturing industry’s progress and leadership around larger sustainability goals.

A sum of 5392819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Crown Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $82.24 and dropped to a low of $80.36 until finishing in the latest session at $81.45.

The one-year CCK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.8. The average equity rating for CCK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $92.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CCK stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CCK shares from 110 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

CCK Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.21, while it was recorded at 82.22 for the last single week of trading, and 98.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.98. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CCK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 7.81%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,413 million, or 99.20% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,457,310, which is approximately -1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,014,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.84 million in CCK stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $485.97 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 18,488,529 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 15,276,546 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 81,807,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,572,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,490,381 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415,813 shares during the same period.