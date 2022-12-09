Corning Incorporated [GLW] is -10.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] gained 0.60% or 0.2 points to close at $33.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2326780 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Corning Redefines Tough with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

The Newest Gorilla Glass Better Survives Drops on Rougher Surfaces, Like Concrete.

It opened the trading session at $33.30, the shares rose to $33.48 and dropped to $33.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLW points out that the company has recorded -2.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, GLW reached to a volume of 2326780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GLW stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 53 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 98.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GLW stock

Corning Incorporated [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.34, while it was recorded at 33.44 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +35.26. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 8.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corning Incorporated [GLW]

There are presently around $19,542 million, or 70.00% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,986,278, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,945,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.15 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

505 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 35,080,298 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 40,412,736 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 510,994,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,487,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,416,542 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,105,668 shares during the same period.