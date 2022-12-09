Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Is Currently -3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] loss -3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $163.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Cheniere Announces Redemption of the 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC (“CCH”), will redeem all of its 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Numbers 16412X AD7, 16412X AA3) (the “Notes”) outstanding on January 5, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

CCH will redeem the Notes at a make-whole redemption price based on the treasury rate plus 50 basis points.

Cheniere Energy Inc. represents 249.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.74 billion with the latest information. LNG stock price has been found in the range of $162.75 to $170.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 2280613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $208.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $80, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LNG stock

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.55, while it was recorded at 168.45 for the last single week of trading, and 149.23 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $34,606 million, or 87.50% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,442,944, which is approximately 8.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,678,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.9 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 4.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 23,569,465 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 23,579,508 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 165,029,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,178,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,087,200 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,572 shares during the same period.