Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: CPAR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0.

A sum of 2221578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 159.26K shares. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $10.025 and dropped to a low of $10.01 until finishing in the latest session at $10.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CPAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CPAR shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [CPAR] Insider Position Details

21 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:CPAR] by around 5,482,728 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,286,087 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 26,898,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,667,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPAR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,308 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,694,609 shares during the same period.