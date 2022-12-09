Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Is Currently 2.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $531.08. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cash from operations of $4,583 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million, resulted in $4,461 million of free cash flow, or 50 percent of revenue.

Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 12 percent to $4.60 from the prior quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2731444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Broadcom Inc. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for AVGO stock reached $229.58 billion, with 424.48 million shares outstanding and 415.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 2731444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $644.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $659 to $686. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $750 to $775, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AVGO shares from 723 to 703.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 14.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 482.92, while it was recorded at 529.37 for the last single week of trading, and 531.62 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +54.23. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $178,100 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,632,782, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,618,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.79 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $15.8 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,067 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 14,950,381 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 15,025,364 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 305,379,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,355,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,423,753 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,203 shares during the same period.