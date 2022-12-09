BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] – find out why.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] slipped around -0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.22 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s Material Conference.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today that Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Citi Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 30 at 11:00am ET.

The discussion will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is now 13.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPK Stock saw the intraday high of $22.84 and lowest of $22.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.07, which means current price is +23.51% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 4487044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.42 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 28.81%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $6,442 million, or 94.10% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,127,808, which is approximately 1.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,615,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.08 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $384.65 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 10.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 24,629,960 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 26,544,705 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 238,724,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,899,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,870,271 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,890,186 shares during the same period.