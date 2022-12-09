B. Riley Securities lifts Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] price surged by 2.21 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on December 6, 2022 that WE RUN ON KINDNESS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CHICO’S FAS THANKFUL IN LIGHT OF HURRICANE IAN REBUILD EFFORTS.

It has been over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall, and as the year comes to a close, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the “Company” or “Chico’s FAS”) is reflecting on the past year with thanks.

A sum of 2618913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Chico’s FAS Inc. shares reached a high of $6.325 and dropped to a low of $5.96 until finishing in the latest session at $6.02.

The one-year CHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.0. The average equity rating for CHS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, CHS shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chico’s FAS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.69. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71.

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CHS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $670 million, or 90.30% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,334,520, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,151,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.09 million in CHS stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $34.55 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 12,531,156 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 8,950,283 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 89,797,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,278,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,981,541 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,687,280 shares during the same period.