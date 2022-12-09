Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] moved down -1.76: Why It’s Important

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] traded at a low on 12/08/22, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.64. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Axalta Partners with Steer Automotive Group, the UK’s Fastest-growing, Award-winning Accident Repair Organization.

Strategic agreement makes Axalta single preferred paint partner to 57 UK sites.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3251588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for AXTA stock reached $5.61 billion, with 220.60 million shares outstanding and 219.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 3251588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $27.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.28, while it was recorded at 26.36 for the last single week of trading, and 24.82 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +29.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 10.05%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $5,897 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,744,832, which is approximately 1.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 17,088,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.14 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $427.27 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 5.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 17,900,202 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 16,935,853 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 195,151,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,987,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,646,586 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,618,865 shares during the same period.