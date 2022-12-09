Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.93 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend for Tenth Consecutive Quarter to $0.40 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -23.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.275 and lowest of $13.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.88, which means current price is +24.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 2990152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.29.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.49, while it was recorded at 14.22 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.95 and a Gross Margin at +99.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $1,005 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,429,978, which is approximately 7.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,092,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.23 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.55 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 3.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 6,128,814 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,168,265 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 59,852,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,149,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,700 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,026 shares during the same period.