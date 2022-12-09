Aptiv PLC [APTV] is -43.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] loss -4.43% on the last trading session, reaching $93.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Aptiv Completes the Acquisition of Intercable Automotive Solutions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, has completed the acquisition of an 85% equity stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions from Intercable S.r.l. As an industry leader in high voltage power distribution and interconnect technology, Intercable Automotive Solutions will enhance Aptiv’s position as a global leader in vehicle architecture systems. The transaction is valued at €595 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share starting in 2023.

“Intercable Automotive Solutions further strengthens our capabilities to design and deliver fully optimized high voltage architecture solutions that reduce vehicle weight, mass, and cost,” said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. “By leveraging Aptiv’s global reach, Intercable Automotive Solutions will be able to expand its footprint and deliver innovative technologies to more customers worldwide. We are excited to welcome them to the Aptiv team.”.

Aptiv PLC represents 270.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.68 billion with the latest information. APTV stock price has been found in the range of $92.74 to $98.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 3447307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $119.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $177 to $90, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on APTV stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for APTV shares from 108 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 168.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for APTV stock

Aptiv PLC [APTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.15. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.84, while it was recorded at 99.26 for the last single week of trading, and 100.33 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 32.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $23,411 million, or 98.90% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,445,738, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,660,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in APTV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $999.62 million in APTV stock with ownership of nearly -3.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 20,457,022 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 17,125,381 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 212,907,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,489,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,062 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,299,630 shares during the same period.