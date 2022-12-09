American Express Company [AXP] fell -5.40% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $154.77. The company report on December 7, 2022 that American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on February 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2686754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Express Company stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $116.20 billion, with 748.00 million shares outstanding and 743.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 2686754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $167.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $159 to $130, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on AXP stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AXP shares from 223 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.18, while it was recorded at 155.96 for the last single week of trading, and 158.93 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $97,955 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,021,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.9 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 829 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 22,126,029 shares. Additionally, 839 investors decreased positions by around 25,689,942 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 585,093,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,909,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,860 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,209 shares during the same period.