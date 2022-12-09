360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] moved up 4.87: Why It’s Important

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] closed the trading session at $17.66 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.94, while the highest price level was $18.30. The company report on November 23, 2022 that 360 DigiTech Announces Pricing of Global Offering.

The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set as HK$50.03 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of two Class A ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$12.75 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.8499 to US$1.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.98 percent and weekly performance of 11.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, QFIN reached to a volume of 3458932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $21.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on QFIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for QFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

QFIN stock trade performance evaluation

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.07. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 39.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.58, while it was recorded at 17.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.04. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.95.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,625 million, or 58.70% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 11,716,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.56% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 10,956,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.5 million in QFIN stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $188.12 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 7.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 4,727,242 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,576,445 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 82,710,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,014,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,123 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 702,632 shares during the same period.