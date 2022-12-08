Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Revenue clocked in at $371.90 million, down -69.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] closed the trading session at $5.76 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.70, while the highest price level was $7.01. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Subscription revenue grew 17% year-over-year, 20% on a constant currency basisTotal revenue grew 13% year-over-year, 17% on a constant currency basis.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.16 percent and weekly performance of -25.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 937.30K shares, ZUO reached to a volume of 2965581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUO in the course of the last twelve months was 379.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZUO stock trade performance evaluation

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.00. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.36 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.00 and a Gross Margin at +59.59. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05.

Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $526 million, or 76.00% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,181,022, which is approximately 4.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,705,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.9 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $34.28 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly -1.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 9,587,250 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 9,757,111 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 71,907,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,252,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,098 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,610,927 shares during the same period.