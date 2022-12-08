why Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.82

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 7.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.50. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Toll Brothers Reports FY 2022 4th Quarter Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4473525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toll Brothers Inc. stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for TOL stock reached $5.66 billion, with 115.33 million shares outstanding and 105.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 4473525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $52.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.39, while it was recorded at 47.71 for the last single week of trading, and 46.69 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 3.57%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $4,722 million, or 85.90% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,699,298, which is approximately -0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,553,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.39 million in TOL stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $265.31 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 8,701,618 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 12,580,173 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 74,117,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,399,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,439,028 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,970,480 shares during the same period.