Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vor Biopharma Inc. [VOR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vor Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: VOR] gained 41.86% on the last trading session, reaching $6.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Vor Bio Prices Underwritten Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds of $115.8 Million.

In the underwritten offering, Vor Bio has agreed to sell 15,302,267 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $4.30 per share. Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, the company expects to receive total gross proceeds of approximately $65.8 million. All of the shares are to be sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Evercore Group L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Baird, JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

Vor Biopharma Inc. represents 38.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $226.37 million with the latest information. VOR stock price has been found in the range of $4.835 to $6.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 101.44K shares, VOR reached a trading volume of 4051269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOR shares is $18.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Vor Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vor Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on VOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vor Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

Vor Biopharma Inc. [VOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.61. With this latest performance, VOR shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Vor Biopharma Inc. [VOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.26.

Vor Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

There are presently around $192 million, or 81.90% of VOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOR stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,120,973, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,361,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.81 million in VOR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.41 million in VOR stock with ownership of nearly -0.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vor Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Vor Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:VOR] by around 1,409,417 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,042,125 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,087,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,538,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,366 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 129,875 shares during the same period.