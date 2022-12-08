Wall Street Analyst Initiated Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] gained 0.88% or 0.28 points to close at $32.26 with a heavy trading volume of 3288756 shares. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Progyny Raises 2022 Financial Guidance.

Shipments of Key Fertility Medication Have Resumed.

It opened the trading session at $29.75, the shares rose to $32.31 and dropped to $29.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGNY points out that the company has recorded 6.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 705.65K shares, PGNY reached to a volume of 3288756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Progyny Inc. [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $55.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PGNY stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PGNY shares from 60 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 91.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for PGNY stock

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -20.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.84, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 38.07 for the last 200 days.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.40. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.49.

Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

There are presently around $2,598 million, or 95.40% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,667,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.62 million in PGNY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $221.06 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 2.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 5,876,112 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 7,133,952 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 67,536,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,546,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,798 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,339,415 shares during the same period.