Wall Street Analyst Initiated Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Daktronics Inc. [NASDAQ: DAKT] loss -39.16% or -1.3 points to close at $2.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4323350 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Daktronics, Inc. expands board of directors to eight members and appoints new director.

The addition of Mr. Atkins is part of the Board’s ongoing refreshment process. He was selected pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement with Daktronics shareholder Prairieland Holdco, LLC (“Prairieland”) and its affiliates, including Andrew Siegel (collectively, the “Prairieland Group”), which was announced on July 27, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.70, the shares rose to $2.81 and dropped to $1.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DAKT points out that the company has recorded -42.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 23.77% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 110.54K shares, DAKT reached to a volume of 4323350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAKT shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Daktronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2016, representing the official price target for Daktronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DAKT stock. On November 20, 2013, analysts increased their price target for DAKT shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daktronics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for DAKT stock

Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.45. With this latest performance, DAKT shares dropped by -42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.23 for Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.02. Daktronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15.

Daktronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daktronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]

There are presently around $42 million, or 45.60% of DAKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAKT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,486,046, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,748,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in DAKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.52 million in DAKT stock with ownership of nearly -6.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daktronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Daktronics Inc. [NASDAQ:DAKT] by around 2,828,383 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,039,714 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,042,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,910,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAKT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,797,241 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,680,351 shares during the same period.