Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UserTesting Inc. [USER]. What else is Wall St. saying

UserTesting Inc. [NYSE: USER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that UserTesting Joins the Zoom ISV Partner Program.

Integrates Zoom Video Into Its Remote Interviewing Feature, Live Conversation.

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of the Zoom ISV Partner Program. Live Conversation, a feature of the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform, integrates Zoom video to give companies the ability to speak with customers live, in real time. Having access to moderated, live conversations enables companies to learn first hand how their customers feel, react, and respond to new updates in products, messaging, apps, brands or services, remotely, from wherever they are.

Over the last 12 months, USER stock dropped by -7.38%. The one-year UserTesting Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.89. The average equity rating for USER stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 124.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, USER stock reached a trading volume of 5125506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UserTesting Inc. [USER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USER shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USER stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UserTesting Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for UserTesting Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UserTesting Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

USER Stock Performance Analysis:

UserTesting Inc. [USER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, USER shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.23 for UserTesting Inc. [USER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UserTesting Inc. Fundamentals:

UserTesting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

UserTesting Inc. [USER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $535 million, or 88.20% of USER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USER stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 25,252,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 24,868,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.28 million in USER stocks shares; and OPENVIEW MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.87 million in USER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in UserTesting Inc. [NYSE:USER] by around 2,329,671 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,781 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 67,951,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,217,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USER stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,477 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,748 shares during the same period.