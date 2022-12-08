Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] gained 3.23% or 0.18 points to close at $5.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2972354 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Paramount Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it achieved a 5 Star rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This is the highest GRESB rating that distinguishes Paramount’s ESG performance in the top 20% among the 1,820 entities that responded globally. Benchmarked against 150,000 assets across 74 countries, these results demonstrate Paramount’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.

Paramount was able to maintain its market-leading performance despite a 20% growth in participation and a drop in average GRESB score within the Americas region during the 2022 assessment cycle. Additionally, Paramount outpaced the GRESB average score by an impressive 16 points, as the company rose to the top within both the Management and Performance scoring categories.

It opened the trading session at $5.54, the shares rose to $5.81 and dropped to $5.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGRE points out that the company has recorded -32.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 2972354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PGRE shares from 11 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

There are presently around $850 million, or 68.50% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,375,371, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 15.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,028,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.91 million in PGRE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $114.32 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 7,584,120 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,782,688 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 127,424,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,791,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,749 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,955,124 shares during the same period.