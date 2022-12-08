VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is -93.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 5.38%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Vistagen Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Development of PH10 to Treat Major Depressive Disorder.

The Fast Track designation may expedite development of PH10 for treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the development of PH10, one of the Company’s investigational nasal sprays, for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The FDA’s Fast Track program facilitates the expedited development and review of new drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs, with the intention to bring promising new medicines to patients sooner.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -93.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.167 and lowest of $0.1297 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.11, which means current price is +70.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 44184000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1330, while it was recorded at 0.1331 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6765 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.74 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.