Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Stock trading around $118.86 per share: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$2.1. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Marie A. Ffolkes has been elected as an independent director to Valero’s board of directors (the “Board”) and has joined the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately.

Ms. Ffolkes is currently the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxelist LLC, a technology real estate company. She recently served as Chief Executive Officer of TriMark USA, LLC, a provider of design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Ms. Ffolkes has extensive experience in operations, international markets and multiple sectors, including industrial gas production and the automotive business. She previously served as President, Industrial Gases, Americas of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., and in various executive and senior management roles at Tenneco, Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

A sum of 4493805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Valero Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $123.23 and dropped to a low of $117.61 until finishing in the latest session at $118.86.

The one-year VLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.82. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $142.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.34, while it was recorded at 126.51 for the last single week of trading, and 113.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,101 million, or 82.40% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,538,120, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,220,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 19,224,604 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 24,826,595 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 268,092,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,143,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,908,115 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,159,312 shares during the same period.