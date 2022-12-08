UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Stock trading around $542.91 per share: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $542.91 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $539.634, while the highest price level was $545.905. The company report on December 1, 2022 that United Health Foundation Launches $3.1 Million Partnership with American Nurses Foundation to Fight Nurse Burnout and Attrition.

Three-year commitment will focus on nurses of color and those under age 35 at a time when data shows 50% of nurses are considering leaving the profession.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a three-year, $3.1 million grant partnership with the American Nurses Foundation to fight nurse burnout with the Stress & Burnout Prevention Pilot program. The program is designed to transform organizational culture, remove the stigma associated with seeking mental health support and offer nurses a new burnout prevention model to help them use mental health resources earlier and more effectively. It stands out from other programs because it will emphasize and validate the voices and needs of millennial and Generation Z nurses, as well as nurses of color to ensure their unique experiences are recognized and addressed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.12 percent and weekly performance of -0.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 2848520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 12.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.91.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 527.77, while it was recorded at 538.07 for the last single week of trading, and 514.89 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.22%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $446,109 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,969,869, which is approximately 1.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,346,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.73 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $27.35 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,387 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,402,588 shares. Additionally, 1,325 investors decreased positions by around 26,502,902 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 771,793,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,699,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,752,190 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,153 shares during the same period.