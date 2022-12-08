Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Revenue clocked in at $24.43 billion, down -15.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 0.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $212.22. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2828590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Union Pacific Corporation stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $131.20 billion, with 620.40 million shares outstanding and 612.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2828590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $216.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $210 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $212 to $210, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.94, while it was recorded at 213.02 for the last single week of trading, and 224.26 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.27%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $103,053 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.99 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.82 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 18,507,302 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 26,530,631 shares, while 390 investors held positions by with 440,557,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,594,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,913 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,511 shares during the same period.