Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] is 81.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] gained 20.55% or 0.3 points to close at $1.76 with a heavy trading volume of 4168914 shares. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“In the third quarter, China’s travel industry gradually recovered as compared to the previous two quarters,” said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Tuniu seized the opportunity to expand our business by focusing on the vacation market and leveraging our integrated model and high-quality products and services. Despite the current uncertainties, we will continue to introduce innovative, high-quality products and services to meet customers’ demand and serve more customers with professionalism and dedication. In addition, the company will continue to roll out cost control measures to improve operational efficiency and strengthen our resilience and capabilities amidst the dynamic external environment.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.46, the shares rose to $1.80 and dropped to $1.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOUR points out that the company has recorded 193.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -282.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 276.78K shares, TOUR reached to a volume of 4168914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for TOUR stock

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.90. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 140.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.75 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8395, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8200 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 903,968 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 198,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,795,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,897,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,330 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 69,853 shares during the same period.