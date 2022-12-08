TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] is -61.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 133.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 145.00%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that TransCode Therapeutics Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement.

Over the last 12 months, RNAZ stock dropped by -65.25%. The one-year TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.75. The average equity rating for RNAZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.85 million, with 12.98 million shares outstanding and 8.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 694.62K shares, RNAZ stock reached a trading volume of 113660022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

RNAZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 145.00. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares gained by 70.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7959, while it was recorded at 0.5312 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5772 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,289,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 324,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in RNAZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 90 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 20,702 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,043,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,064,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 86 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,600 shares during the same period.