The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is -47.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] price plunged by -3.81 percent to reach at -$1.15. The company report on December 7, 2022 that CIT Serves as Co-Lead on $85 Million in Financing for NineDot Energy.

CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Power and Energy business served as co-coordinating lead arranger on an $85 million construction-to-term debt financing for NineDot Energy LLC (“NineDot Energy”), a leading developer of distributed community energy projects in the New York City metro region.

NineDot Energy, a portfolio company of the global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG), will use the proceeds to develop 11 stand-alone battery storage projects totaling 43 megawatts of capacity across the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Long Island.

A sum of 3428528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. The Carlyle Group Inc. shares reached a high of $30.15 and dropped to a low of $28.97 until finishing in the latest session at $29.00.

The one-year CG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.75. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $58 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CG stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.06, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 35.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -5.61%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,634 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,132,777, which is approximately 6.048% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,182,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.3 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $465.05 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -9.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 24,632,523 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 20,576,120 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 149,052,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,261,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,401,774 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,075,349 shares during the same period.