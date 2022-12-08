Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Is Currently -1.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.13%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Teck and BC Parks Foundation Partner to Support Natural Spaces Across B.C.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The collaboration between Teck and the BC Parks Foundation will help to preserve and expand green spaces in rural and urban areas, protect important natural park lands and give more people the opportunity to enjoy BC’s incredible natural wealth. Funds will be used to expand successful initiatives including:.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 32.14%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.01. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.63 billion, with 522.40 million shares outstanding and 504.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 2852345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $55.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 41 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.39, while it was recorded at 36.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 0.55%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,485 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 26,715,331, which is approximately 15.892% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,766,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.51 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $566.37 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 33,647,683 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 37,348,085 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 217,839,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,835,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,652,794 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,842,685 shares during the same period.