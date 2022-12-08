Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $31

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] traded at a low on 12/07/22, posting a -9.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.84. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Syndax Announces Pricing of $150 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,818,182 shares of its common stock. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $22.00. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,022,727 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and B. Riley Securities are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3631863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.14%.

The market cap for SNDX stock reached $1.31 billion, with 60.67 million shares outstanding and 57.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.35K shares, SNDX reached a trading volume of 3631863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SNDX stock. On June 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNDX shares from 30 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has SNDX stock performed recently?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, SNDX shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +99.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Insider trade positions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]

There are presently around $1,315 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 5,586,900, which is approximately 2.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,387,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.82 million in SNDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90.41 million in SNDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX] by around 11,164,925 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 9,062,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 39,968,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,195,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,191,642 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,729,968 shares during the same period.