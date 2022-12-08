Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] Is Currently 194.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] gained 194.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Summit Therapeutics Partners with Akeso Inc. in Deal for Up to $5 Billion to In-License Breakthrough Innovative Bispecific Antibody.

$500 Million Upfront Payment to Activate the Partnership for Ivonescimab.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. represents 148.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $405.43 million with the latest information. SMMT stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $2.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 362.21K shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 147894648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]:

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SMMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 405.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SMMT stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 159.55. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 124.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.69 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0700, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4400 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]

There are presently around $7 million, or 1.70% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 775,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 80.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 431,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in SMMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in SMMT stock with ownership of nearly 39.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SMMT] by around 974,465 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 6,230,569 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,996,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,208,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMMT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,462 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,187,879 shares during the same period.