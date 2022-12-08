ROTH Capital lifts BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] gained 20.28% or 0.1 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4028819 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that BioSig’s PURE EP™ System Highlighted in the Journal of Atrial Fibrillation & Electrophysiology.

Clinical abstract focuses on value of PURE EP™’s and its groundbreaking High Frequency Algorithm (HFA) during pulmonary vein isolation.

It opened the trading session at $0.5622, the shares rose to $0.65 and dropped to $0.535, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSGM points out that the company has recorded -38.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -132.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 336.58K shares, BSGM reached to a volume of 4028819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 146.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for BSGM stock

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.51. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 65.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5208, while it was recorded at 0.4657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8386 for the last 200 days.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.50% of BSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,038,559, which is approximately -5.375% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; INTEROCEAN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, holding 893,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in BSGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.27 million in BSGM stock with ownership of nearly 1.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioSig Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM] by around 359,633 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 299,003 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,626,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,285,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSGM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,323 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 194,259 shares during the same period.