Redburn slashes price target on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] – find out why.

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] closed the trading session at $64.84 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.701, while the highest price level was $67.47. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Nasdaq November 2022 Volumes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.38 percent and weekly performance of -5.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NDAQ reached to a volume of 3261767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $66.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $66 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $58, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on NDAQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.08, while it was recorded at 67.44 for the last single week of trading, and 57.66 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.23.

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 6.62%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,268 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,732,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.38 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 24,158,497 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 17,134,693 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 332,983,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,277,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,327,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,760,709 shares during the same period.