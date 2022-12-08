RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on The Mosaic Company [MOS] – find out why.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.45 during the day while it closed the day at $47.33. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Temporary Curtailment at Its Colonsay Potash Mine.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that it has temporarily curtailed production at its Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan.

Prior to the curtailment, Colonsay had been operating at an annual run rate of 1.3 million tonnes with plans to expand annual output to 1.8-2.0 million tonnes by late 2023 following the restart of mine’s second mill. With demand returning slower than expected in the second half of 2022, Mosaic’s inventory levels are sufficient to meet near-term demand. Underground development work will continue in anticipation of the restart of both mills in early 2023.

The Mosaic Company stock has also loss -7.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has declined by -12.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.67% and gained 20.46% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $16.05 billion, with 344.20 million shares outstanding and 339.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 5514721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $62.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.81, while it was recorded at 48.33 for the last single week of trading, and 55.58 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 14.70%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,040 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,750,647, which is approximately -2.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,964,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $911.42 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -21.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 32,237,927 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 36,797,114 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 227,597,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,632,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,859,710 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,795,108 shares during the same period.