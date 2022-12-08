RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] – find out why.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.09%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November:.

Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022;.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 67.48%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.0. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.58 billion, with 200.20 million shares outstanding and 195.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 2893193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $116.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $103 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.16, while it was recorded at 102.71 for the last single week of trading, and 98.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 4.53%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,716 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,054,325, which is approximately -3.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,754,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 13,341,450 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 16,451,716 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 156,394,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,188,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,111 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,103,859 shares during the same period.