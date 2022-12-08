Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] fell -50.82% so far this year. What now?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: PDM] traded at a low on 12/07/22, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.04. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3507931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for PDM stock reached $1.13 billion, with 123.39 million shares outstanding and 122.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, PDM reached a trading volume of 3507931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDM shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDM in the course of the last twelve months was 416.84.

How has PDM stock performed recently?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.16. With this latest performance, PDM shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03.

Earnings analysis for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

There are presently around $953 million, or 87.10% of PDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,498,634, which is approximately -1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,996,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.45 million in PDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $55.06 million in PDM stock with ownership of nearly -0.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:PDM] by around 8,291,017 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 6,494,849 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 90,668,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,453,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 442,158 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 762,137 shares during the same period.