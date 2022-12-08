MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $215

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 23.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $178.30. The company report on December 6, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $333.6 million, up 47% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 39,100 Customers as of October 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12523936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MongoDB Inc. stands at 8.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.70%.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $12.39 billion, with 68.33 million shares outstanding and 66.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 12523936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $299.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $400 to $305. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDB stock. On November 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDB shares from 368 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 13.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.85.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.77. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.68, while it was recorded at 158.76 for the last single week of trading, and 279.98 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $11,065 million, or 93.20% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,839,286, which is approximately -17.183% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,127,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in MDB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.04 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 9,007,831 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 8,605,235 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 44,446,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,059,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,660 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,123,658 shares during the same period.