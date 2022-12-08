Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] Revenue clocked in at $1.54 billion, up 10.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Mobileye Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MBLY] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 5.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.13. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Mobileye Discloses Third Quarter 2022 Results and Business Update.

Revenue increased 38% year over year to $450 million in the third quarter.

Future business backlog continues to grow, with design wins achieved in 2022 (through Oct 1, 2022) projected to generate future volume of 54 million systems by 2030. This compares to 24 million systems delivered in 2022 (through Oct 1, 2022).1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3768575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobileye Global Inc. stands at 8.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for MBLY stock reached $24.01 billion, with 801.91 million shares outstanding and 6.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, MBLY reached a trading volume of 3768575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Mobileye Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MBLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.63.

How has MBLY stock performed recently?

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]. The present Moving Average recorded at 31.17 for the last single week of trading.

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.26. Mobileye Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45.

Mobileye Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.