Market cap of Valley National Bancorp [VLY] reaches 5.91B – now what?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 are as follows:.

A sum of 3374096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $11.60 and dropped to a low of $11.21 until finishing in the latest session at $11.58.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.29. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.32. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12.

VLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,267 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,384,944, which is approximately -1.296% of the company’s market cap and around 1.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,707,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.13 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $236.09 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 12,573,623 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 11,642,258 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 257,867,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,082,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,254 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,146 shares during the same period.