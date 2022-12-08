Market cap of SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] reaches 3.53M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] loss -7.41% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that SciSparc Announces Positive Study Results with SCI-210, a Cannabidiol-Based Treatment for Epilepsy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The non- clinical study was conducted at The Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Israel.

SciSparc Ltd. represents 3.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.53 million with the latest information. SPRC stock price has been found in the range of $0.9717 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 2809554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for SPRC stock

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9777, while it was recorded at 1.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0502 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

An analysis of insider ownership at SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 113,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 25,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in SPRC stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 31,995 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 354,896 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 236,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,080 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 354,858 shares during the same period.