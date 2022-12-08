Market cap of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] reaches 57.97B – now what?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] slipped around -2.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.53 at the close of the session, down -2.09%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that D AND Z MEDIA ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO DECEMBER 19, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DNZ) (the “Company”) today announced that the special meeting in lieu of the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “Special Meeting”), originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2022, was convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, to recommence at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 19, 2022 as a virtual meeting via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/dandzmedia/2022.

The Special Meeting is being held for the sole purpose of considering and voting on, among other proposals, a proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from January 28, 2023 to October 31, 2023 or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Extension”).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock is now -24.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICE Stock saw the intraday high of $105.956 and lowest of $103.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 138.46, which means current price is +16.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2896367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $125.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.05, while it was recorded at 107.03 for the last single week of trading, and 106.09 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 7.58%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $51,547 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,037,736, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,958,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.47 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 44,404,058 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 38,256,784 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 415,230,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,891,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,084,272 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,354,220 shares during the same period.