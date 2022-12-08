Market cap of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] reaches 30.97B – now what?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on Feb. 3 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 25.

Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

A sum of 2880558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $42.27 and dropped to a low of $41.49 until finishing in the latest session at $41.92.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.17. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $50.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.03, while it was recorded at 43.38 for the last single week of trading, and 44.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,080 million, or 77.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,921,997, which is approximately -6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,762,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.46 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $691.23 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 19,169,162 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 24,856,133 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 148,733,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,759,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,539,098 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,988,500 shares during the same period.