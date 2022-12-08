Market Analysts see Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] falling to $34. Time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.69 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser, American Forests Partner to Bring Tree Equity Program to Smaller, More Rural Communities.

Students in three pilot communities to explore forestry careers and social equity through data and hands-on projects.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and American Forests, the nation’s oldest national nonprofit conservation organization, today announced a new partnership on an innovative initiative to expand American Forests’ Tree Equity program into smaller, more rural communities and provide environmental education focused on careers in urban and community forestry to hundreds of youth. The program aims to identify and tackle disparities in tree canopy cover in three communities where Weyerhaeuser employees live and work and provide replicable best practices for communities nationwide. Students in those communities will learn about environmental justice issues and design a green project that gives them a window into the field of forestry.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -20.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $31.88 and lowest of $30.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.86, which means current price is +15.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3515963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.66, while it was recorded at 31.79 for the last single week of trading, and 35.20 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $19,527 million, or 85.10% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.27 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,147,185 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 31,639,929 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 548,389,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,176,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,121,436 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,115 shares during the same period.