Market Analysts see Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] falling to $13.50. Time to buy?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] closed the trading session at $9.49 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.48, while the highest price level was $10.82. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Net Sales of $121.0 Million.

Q2 Gross Margin of 32.4%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 33.9%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.69 percent and weekly performance of -19.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 743.73K shares, SWBI reached to a volume of 3409177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWBI shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $38 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on SWBI stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWBI shares from 24 to 30.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

SWBI stock trade performance evaluation

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.37. With this latest performance, SWBI shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.30 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $251 million, or 58.80% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,749,353, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,332,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.63 million in SWBI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25.72 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -7.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 2,793,803 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,332,363 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 20,337,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,463,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,995 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,116 shares during the same period.