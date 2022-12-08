Market Analysts see Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.00 during the day while it closed the day at $6.60. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Edison Partners leads $21 million funding round for clinical trial intelligence disruptor Lokavant.

Investment will transform the clinical research industry for smarter and faster trials.

Edison Partners, a leading growth equity investment firm, today announced it is leading a $21 million investment round in Lokavant, the leading clinical trial intelligence company.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock has also gained 23.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROIV stock has inclined by 78.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.77% and lost -34.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ROIV stock reached $4.41 billion, with 699.89 million shares outstanding and 440.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 5392155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

ROIV stock trade performance evaluation

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.13. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.03 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,445 million, or 51.20% of ROIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: QVT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 129,393,817, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 99,375,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.88 million in ROIV stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $582.38 million in ROIV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roivant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:ROIV] by around 13,788,182 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,742,884 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 352,997,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,528,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,239 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,697 shares during the same period.