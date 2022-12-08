Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is -48.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] price plunged by -5.54 percent to reach at -$2.07. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies.

The company has been ranked third of 21 in the Financial Services industry among 400 honorees total spanning 22 industries.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

A sum of 3730161 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Lincoln National Corporation shares reached a high of $37.60 and dropped to a low of $35.14 until finishing in the latest session at $35.28.

The one-year LNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.13. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $41.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 78 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.91, while it was recorded at 37.58 for the last single week of trading, and 51.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 6.58%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,826 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,226,278, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,656,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.07 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $333.17 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 20.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 12,634,786 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 9,298,648 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 114,846,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,779,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,277 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,594 shares during the same period.