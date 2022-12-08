Lilium N.V. [LILM] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $1

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.93%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Lilium releases Q3 Business Update.

Over the last 12 months, LILM stock dropped by -81.88%. The one-year Lilium N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.91. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $363.98 million, with 285.66 million shares outstanding and 79.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, LILM stock reached a trading volume of 2905828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LILM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -26.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7420, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6499 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilium N.V. [LILM] shares currently have an operating margin of -616925.53 and a Gross Margin at -13702.13. Lilium N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -874544.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -246.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.73.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 12.30% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,828,577, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 66.96% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 8,277,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 million in LILM stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $3.19 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly -19.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 3,648,378 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,422,494 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 25,931,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,002,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,402 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,091,494 shares during the same period.